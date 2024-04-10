OBITUARY: Michael Joseph Markie

Michael Joseph Markie of Brentwood, TN, passed away on April 2nd, 2024 surrounded by family at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Mary Markie.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Nancy, son John (Meghan), daughter Mary Kate, brother Peter (Kate), his beloved grandson, James and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Mike grew up in Huntington, New York before leaving to join the United States Air Force to serve in Vietnam as a Sergeant from 1966 to 1970. Upon returning from serving his country, he went on to get his degree at New York University to become a Physical Therapist. He and his family moved to Brentwood in 1989 so he could work at the Veterans Affairs (VA) Hospital, where he worked until his retirement in 2010.

Mike spent many years volunteering with the YMCA of Middle Tennessee as a youth sports coach for soccer, basketball and baseball impacting hundreds of lives. He believed in the power of youth sports to help give kids a place to build their confidence, learn teamwork, develop strong character, and have healthy bodies.

He loved watching sports, playing with his grandson, reading, doing carpentry and making memories with his family and best friend, Stuart Hawkins (“Uncle Stu”). He also loved taking trips back to Huntington where he grew up and to 30a in Florida where he could admire his favorite – palm trees.

Services will be held at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home (3009 Columbia Ave, Franklin, TN 37064) on Friday, April 12th at 10:00 am. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to either the YMCA to help kids receive scholarships to play youth sports that otherwise cannot afford to: https://www.ymcamidtn.org/give/give-to-the-y (Please list “Mike Markie Memorial” in comments box) or to K9s for Warriors which pairs suffering veterans with service dogs https://k9sforwarriors.org/warrior-journey/

