Mike Lee passed away peacefully on April 4, 2020, at the age of 64. He is survived by his wife and friend of 42 years, Linda Lee, and his two sons, Jordan and Dylan, of whom he was so proud. He is the son of James and Joanne Lee and was born in Detroit. He is survived by his mother, Joanne, and his brothers and sisters, Karen Lee (Linus), Stephen Lee (Rena), Patrick Lee and Diane O’Neill (Sean) and nieces and nephews Jack, Jenneta, Alivia, Courtney, Gabrielle, Hugh and Lauren.

Mike grew up in Bay Village and Lyndhurst, OH. He graduated from Brush High School, received an under-graduate degree in environmental science from Bowling Green State University, a master’s in business administration from Western Michigan University and a master’s in education from Belmont University.

Mike worked for several years for the Boy Scouts of America as a District Executive in Ohio and then for Unisys Corporation for twenty years. Since getting his master’s in education, he has been teaching – most recently as a High School Teacher at Antioch High School in Nashville. He was a lifelong learner, spending his summers off going to seminars and doing grant applications to help provide better equipment and a better learning experience for his students. He wanted his kids to enjoy the process and to be active learners.

Mike was a lovely human being – smart, serious and willing to give his time to anyone who needed it. He was involved with the Boy Scouts his entire life, most lately with Troop 137 in Franklin, TN. He loved the troop, and everyone involved in it, especially Mr. Green, Troop leader of 60+ years, who passed away recently. He set up a ham radio shack for the kids and enjoyed spending time trying to raise people in faraway places.

He had great affection for the ham radio club and was always happy to get up early on Saturday for breakfast with the gang. They should know how much they meant to him. He was looking forward to retirement to get back into ham radio more fully. When he had time, he was always raising poles and stringing wires to create an antenna. There are wires dangling all over the house.

He was looking forward to traveling in retirement, car travels to pretty places we’ve been and haven’t been yet. He was so looking forward to becoming a grandfather this summer, watching his sons on their journeys, and spending more time with family. He will be remembered, loved, and missed by many.

Memorials may take the form of donations to BSA Troop 137, 406 Newbary Court, Franklin, TN 37064, in loving memory of Michael Joseph Lee.

A celebration of Michael’s life be held at a later date.