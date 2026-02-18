Michael Joseph Dennee passed away peacefully at St. Thomas Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee, on February 16, 2026, leaving behind the love of his life, his wife and best friend, Deborah (Arnold) Dennee. They shared 56 wonderful years together, having first met on the school bus during their freshman year of high school.

Michael was preceded in death by his father, William Dennee; his mother, Gertrude Dennee; brothers-in-law, John Murphy, Tom Arnold, and Eric Leuschner; and sister-in-law, Mardi Arnold.

He is survived by his children, Carol (David) Wilhite of Cicero, New York, and Eric (Keri) Dennee of Spring Hill, Tennessee; and his cherished grandchildren, Katie, Luke, Natalie, Sarah, Jackson, and Parker.

He is also survived by his siblings: MaryAnn (Jim) Benkoski of Liverpool, New York; Peggy (Dave) Downey of Clay, New York; Mark (Mary-Jo) Dennee of Bridgeport, New York; and Suzy Leuschner of Easton, Pennsylvania.

Additional survivors include his sisters-in-law: Lois Murphy of Syracuse, New York; Barb Arnold of Cazenovia, New York; and Sally (George) Daniels of Hudson, Florida; along with his Uncle Gerry, and several beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Michael was born in Syracuse, New York, and was a 1972 graduate of Cicero High School. He began his career with General Motors in Syracuse until a transfer brought him to Spring Hill, Tennessee, where he later retired from Saturn.

Michael had a deep love for celebrating holidays, especially Christmas, and for playing cards with anyone and everyone. He enjoyed spending time at his parents’ camp on Lake Ontario and took great pride in maintaining his yard, garage, and shed in meticulous order.

Though a man of few words, Michael had a big heart and was especially fond of children. He was known for asking thought-provoking questions such as, “Do you think fish burp or smile?” He was a faithful supporter of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Boys Town and was grateful for the opportunity to tour the Boys Town campus.

Michael was an active member of Wellspring Church, where you would often find him greeting members with coffee and a smile. While living in New York, he served on the church setup team and helped manage the church food pantry from his home.

As a teenager, Michael earned the rank of Life Scout and received the Boy Scouts of America Medal of Merit after saving a friend’s life in a hunting accident.

While it will be difficult to move forward without him, we find comfort in knowing he is happy, pain-free, and “walking the line” with his Heavenly Father.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Michael’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or The Well Outreach in Spring Hill, Tennessee.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, February 22, 2026 at 2:00 PM with one hour of gathering prior at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed below on the day of service.

The care of Mr. Michael Joseph Dennee has been entrusted to Spring Hill Memorial. To share words of comfort and condolences, please visit www.springhill-memorial.com.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email