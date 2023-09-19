OBITUARY: Michael Grant Culver

Michael Grant Culver (9/12/1963 – 9/12/2023) passed away peacefully at home in Spring Hill, TN on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

The Son of Mr. Kenneth Culver (d) and Mrs. Sheri (Wayne) Montgomery (d) who preceded him in death.

He is survived by his Partner of 30 years and Husband of 5 years, Mr. Daniel Day and his large family that embraced Michael as their own. His Sister, Mrs. Dianna Unruh (Brent) of Derby, KS; Nephew, Matt (Gwen) Unruh, of Wichita, KS; and Niece Jenay (Jon) Wallace of Derby, KS; Great Nieces Keira, Wren, and Hollyn; as well as many beloved family and friends.

Michael was a Veteran of the US Air Force and enjoyed being stationed in Japan for much of his enlistment.

An avid Home Chef, cooking for loved ones was his primary love language. He was a generous soul and enjoyed Birthdays and Christmas as opportunities to give thoughtful gifts and delicious treats.

He was well known in his large circle of social media friends as a kind, funny, caring person and will be missed on those platforms. A Proud Son of Kansas, he traveled extensively, settling finally in the Nashville, TN area where he shared his dream home with Daniel and his cherished dog, Rowdy Blue Culver-Day.

In lieu of flowers, we are honoring one of Michael’s favorite Organizations and a cause he believed in: The Arbor Day Foundation, where a tree can be planted in his honor in a National Park. Link Below.

https://shop.arborday.org/commemorative-trees-in-memory?utm_source=google&utm_medium=&utm_campaign=04667-tic-tim-performance-max&utm_term=&utm_content=&gad=1&gclid=CjwKCAjwpJWoBhA8EiwAHZFzfqOZsUaawQv2HDcP6hUFVggo02vZL6w6GV6tcwyvVFRbdVeh7UL1uRoCw4cQAvD_BwE

Michael will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME, & CREMATION SERVICES is assisting the family with arrangements.

