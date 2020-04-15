Michael “Mick” Frederick St. Amour II, 47, of Franklin, TN, died Monday, April 13, 2020.

He graduated from University of Tennessee in Knoxville, TN, in 1996 with a bachelor’s degree in economics. He was an Investment Analyst with Roberson Thompson & Associates in Brentwood, TN. With more than 13 years of experience in the financial industry, most of which were with Merrill Lynch, Mick was a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA,) the globally-recognized credential for professionals managing, analyzing, distributing or regulating alternative investments.

He is survived by his wife, Brittany Griffith St. Amour; daughter, Mary Charles St. Amour; sisters Marianne (Russ) Champiny and Michele (Bill) King; brother, Mark (Meredith) St. Amour; mother, Marianne Cox St. Amour; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Michael “Mike” Frederick St. Amour.

A trust fund has been established for Mary Charles. In lieu of flowers, contributions for her can be mailed to P.O. Box 1145 Killen, AL, 35645.

No services will be held.