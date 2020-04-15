Michael Frederick St. Amour, II

Michael “Mick” Frederick St. Amour II, 47, of Franklin, TN, died Monday, April 13, 2020.

He graduated from University of Tennessee in Knoxville, TN, in 1996 with a bachelor’s degree in economics. He was an Investment Analyst with Roberson Thompson & Associates in Brentwood, TN. With more than 13 years of experience in the financial industry, most of which were with Merrill Lynch, Mick was a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA,) the globally-recognized credential for professionals managing, analyzing, distributing or regulating alternative investments.

He is survived by his wife, Brittany Griffith St. Amour; daughter, Mary Charles St. Amour; sisters Marianne (Russ) Champiny and Michele (Bill) King; brother, Mark (Meredith) St. Amour; mother, Marianne Cox St. Amour; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Michael “Mike” Frederick St. Amour.

A trust fund has been established for Mary Charles. In lieu of flowers, contributions for her can be mailed to P.O. Box 1145 Killen, AL, 35645.

No services will be held.

