OBITUARY: Michael Frank Gantt

Michael Frank Gantt, 73, of Franklin, TN, passed away on January 26, 2021 in the Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, TN.

Michael was born in Bellevue, OH to James Marion and Maxine Florence Weeston Gantt on January 20, 1948. He went to high school in Bowling Green, OH. He married Linda Lou Ratliff on December 16, 1972 in Madisonville, KY. He graduated from Western Kentucky University. He worked as an accountant and later internal auditor for Bridgestone Americas Holding for over 25 years. He was a veteran who served during the Viet Nam war as a training officer in the US Army. Later, as a member of the KY National Guard, he received the Walter T. Kerwin Jr. Readiness Award as Battalion Commander of the 1st BN 623D field artillery “Morgan’s Men” and attained the rank of Colonel before retiring. He was a member and volunteered at churches wherever he lived, most recently at Franklin Christian Church for the past 24 years. He was a lifetime member of the Military Officers Association, a lifetime member of the National Guard Association of America, a lifetime member of the National Corvette museum, and a member of the USO. He was awarded the honor of Kentucky Colonel October 6, 1989.

Michael is preceded in death by both his parents.

Michael is survived by his wife, Linda Lou Ratliff Gantt, son, Gabriel Baxter Gantt, daughter, Rebecca Lynn Gantt (Stephen Richard) Wood, son Christopher Michael Gantt, brother James Robert (Gail) Gantt, brother John Alan (Jeri) Gantt, sister Judith Kay Gantt (Ron) Bumgardner, sister Peggy Gantt, brother Paul Gantt, sister Jennifer Gantt (Lynn) Berning, grandson Tristan James Wood, grandson Nathan Vincent Wood, several aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, and many close friends.

Graveside services will be held 11:00AM, Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Gardens with minister, David Welsh and Adam Grant of Franklin Christian Church, officiating. Arrangements are by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home in Franklin, TN.

Pallbearers/ Honorary pallbearers will be CW Bartlett, Bob Bell, Daniel Chu (Honorary), Chris Gantt (Honorary), Gabe Gantt (Honorary), Rich Humbert, George Shotwell, John Smith, Rick Winters, and Stephen Wood (Honorary).

Memorials may be given to Franklin Christian Church, Johnson University, or Nashville Rescue Mission.

The family of Michael wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all of the wonderful doctors and nurses that helped him at Williamson Medical Center and the friends and family who kept in contact.