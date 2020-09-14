OBITUARY: Michael F. Gibson

Rev. Michael F. Gibson, age 65 of Spring Hill, TN graduated to his Lord and Savior on September 9, 2020.

Retired from General Motors. He also pastored at various churches in Middle Tennessee. His last church pastoring was at Pewitt’s Chapel. Mike wore many hats with his love for family, church and being a friend to so many. Well done, thy good and faithful servant.

Preceded in death by father, Fred Gibson. Survived by: wife of 41 years, Phyllis Peters Gibson; daughter, Savannah K. Gibson; mother, Ruby Gibson; brother, Jeff (Becky) Gibson; spiritual daughter, Heather Keller; father and mother in law, Coy and Alma Peters; brothers and sisters in law, Joyce (Bret) Wigfield, Don (Cathy) Peters, Willy Peters, Tammy Peters, several nieces and nephews and other loving family members.

Funeral service will be conducted 6:00 PM Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Franklin Community of Faith Church of the Nazarene, Pastors Ronnie Johnson, Raymond Johnson, Al Cole and Delbert Ragsdale officiating. Visitation will be 2PM – 6PM at the church.

Memorials may be made to Pewitt’s Chapel c/o Special Project Building Siding and Church Steeple. Also, visitation will be conducted 4:00 – 8:00 PM Monday, September 14, 2020 at The Life Church, 8480 Cincinnati Columbus Rd., West Chester, OH 45069 and a graveside service will be conducted 10:00 AM Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Oak Hill Cemetery, 11200 Princeton Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45246. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com1.