OBITUARY: Michael Eugene Smiley

Michael Eugene Smiley died, at age 70 after telling his best and final dad joke to his daughters on April 21, 2022.

A Radio DJ, copywriter, and self-proclaimed snarkologist, Mike’s ultimate goal was to bring a smile to the faces of those around him.

Mike was born in Chapel Hill, TN to the late John and Marguerite Smiley. He had seven older siblings.

Mike is survived by his wife Mariana Vasquez Smiley, his three daughters Carrie (and George) Lund, Jenna (and Seth) Griffith, and Sarah (and Daniel) Smith, his step-son Luciano Mazzetti and six grandchildren.

Mike enjoyed being involved in his community whether he was clowning around in the Rodeo parade or offering words of wisdom at the Franklin Rotary Club. Some of his favorite stories to tell were about his girls and their life experiences.

A Celebration of life will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave, Franklin, TN 37064. Jim Taylor will officiate. A visitation will be held the same day 9:00-11:00 AM at the funeral home.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1650682425180087

