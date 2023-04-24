OBITUARY: Michael Emmett Gober

Michael Emmett Gober, age 54, husband of Laurie Greer Gober, and a resident of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at TriStar Spring Hill.

Born on September 9, 1968, in Nashville, Tennessee, Michael was the son of the late Reverend William Eugene Gober and the late Norma Fleming Gober-Hayes.

He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Middle Tennessee State University in 1993. He married Laurie Greer on April 15, 1995; they were married twenty-eight years and together a total of thirty-four years.

Michael was a passionate and well accomplished salesman in the floor covering industry. Over the years, he accumulated several certifications including: the Construction Document Technologist (CDT), Certified Construction Product Representative (CCPR), and Construction Specification Institute (CSI). He also worked for several years as a real estate agent.

Michael and his wife enjoyed breeding Jack Russell Terriers over the past thirty years. They also loved traveling the world together. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed playing the guitar. Above all, Michael was a loving husband who loved his family, was devoted to his mother prior to her passing, and adored his nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by sisters, Miriam Gober (Mike) Thompson of Ringgold, GA, Melanie Gober (Paul) Grand of Nashville, TN, fur baby, Fergie, and numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Lewis Hayes.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, from 1:00 – 2:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home. A graveside service will also be held on Tuesday at 2:00 PM at Maury Memorial Gardens.

Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

Michael’s family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will include members of the Construction Specification Institute.

The family requests memorial donations be made to Russell Rescue TN at www.russellrescuetn.com.

