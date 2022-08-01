OBITUARY: Michael Edward Keil

Michael Edward Keil, age 66 of Thompsons Station, Tennessee passed away unexpectedly Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Mike was born in Evansville, Indiana on April 11th, 1956.

Mike developed a passion for music from a young age and was a self-taught drummer. A spirited kid, Mike loved playing ping-pong and running around with cousins.

After graduating from Lockyer College, Mike worked in utility pipe sales. At the age of 19, he met his wife Tina at church and they married in 1980. Together with friends, they owned and operated The Sonrise, a music venue and pizza restaurant where they cooked food, washed dishes, and played contemporary music as the house band.

Mike moved to Nashville to be the road manager for Christian band Petra. Eventually, he started his own artist management and marketing company, the Resource Agency. As a manager, his strategic thinking supported the careers of many, including the award-winning rock band The Newsboys and the popular Left Behind book series.

For the past 7 years, Mike and Tina have helped families buy and sell homes as realtors for Keller Williams. Mike’s intelligent mind and warm heart touched the lives of many.

Mike shared a close relationship with his son Jason and daughter Michelle. As a family, they enjoyed annual trips to Florida. Mike loved the beach and was an avid pickleball player. Known to his grandkids as “Pop,” Mike was a devoted grandparent, always down for a game of Uno or a golf cart ride around the neighborhood in his Santa costume. Vibrant and witty, Mike was a shrewd negotiator and talented storyteller. He loved a wise crack and always kept his friends and family laughing.

Mike was deeply spiritual and wholeheartedly loved the Lord. Many will remember his unshakeable faith, strong work ethic, and constant service of others. We will forever miss his playful spirit and wise advice. Michael Edward Keil was one of a kind!

Mike was preceded in death by his father, Edward Gail Keil; mother and stepfather, Jeanette Faye and Richard Achilles.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Tina Denise Keil; son, Jason Michael Keil (wife Lillian); daughter, Michelle Joy Keil; grandchildren, Simon, Porter and Vera Keil; brothers, Jeff Achilles (wife Debbie) and Kenny Keil (wife Jan); sisters, Teresa Keil and Kathy Keil Ettensohn (husband Craig;) stepmother, Margaret Keil; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Roxanna and Clyde Wheeler; sister-in-law, Joy Evenson (husband Bob); nieces and nephews, Jeffery Gates, Garrett Achilles, Katelyn Ettensohn, Keil Ettensohn, Hannah Evenson and Nick Evenson; and host of extended family and friends.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Bridge Ministry, which provides underprivileged children with life-sustaining resources and a message of hope.http://thebridgenashville.org

A celebration of life will be held at 4:00 PM Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Saturday, August 6, 2022

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME &CREMATION SERVICES 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, Tennessee 37064. 615-794-2289 https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1659309915199248

