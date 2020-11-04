OBITUARY: Michael Donald Smith

Michael “Mike” Donald Smith, 49, passed away peacefully Thursday Oct. 29, 2020 surrounded by his family.

Born Apr. 23, 1971 in Heron Lake, MN. He is the son of Donald E. Smith and Mary P. Smith. Mike graduated SV-RL-B High School and then attended Hutchinson Technical College to be an Audio Technician. He moved to Nashville TN in 1995 and in 1996 he went on to be the lighting director for the Christian rock band Guardian, and then later for Earth Suit. Mike later went on to work at Panasonic, Harrison, Micros, Emotiva and Stager. He attended Fellowship Bible Church and was a volunteer in both the children’s ministry as well as the production technology ministry. Mike was diagnosed with Colon Cancer in Sept. 2019. His Love of Christ gave him the Grace to always see the best in people, and everyone loved his gentle and generous spirit.

Mike is proceeded in death by his father, Donald. He is survived by his mother, and his sister Margaret (Steve) Salentiny and their children, Matthew (Jayne) Salentiny, Tara (Joel) Olson, John (Cortney) Salentiny, Thomas (Olivia) Salentiny and great nephews Timothy and James, and great niece June.

A service will be held at Fellowship Bible Church at 11AM in Franklin, TN on November 21, 2020. There will be a service held at a later date in Minnesota. Inurnment will be in the Worthington Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be donated to the Fellowship Bible Church Children’s Ministries, 1725 Columbia Ave, Suite 100, Franklin, TN 37064 Attn: Playground equipment.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 5239 Main St., Spring Hill, TN 37174 931 486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com