OBITUARY: Michael Dean Wilson

Michael Dean Wilson, age 77 of Thompson’s Station, TN, passed away on October 29, 2024.

He was born in Louisville, KY to the late Elmer Wilson and Esther Montgomery and grew up in Cross Plains, Indiana.

He joined the United States Marine Corps in 1966, where he served for 6 years, during which he moved to Hawaii and later Southern California. After the Marine Corps, he joined the Los Angeles Police Department where he spent 32 years. Michael moved to Thompson’s Station, Tennessee in 2019 with his wife, daughter, and 2 grandsons.

His favorite thing to do was spend time with his loved ones, having breakfast at any local diner, talking about the Cincinnati Reds and who their next big star was, teaching his family about history, or watching music videos on the couch. You would often find him in a baseball cap, making up silly jingles, and driving his white Toyota Tacoma.

Michael is survived by his wife of 44 years, Christine McKitterick Wilson of Thompson’s Station, TN; sons, Scott Wilson of San Diego, CA and Shane Wilson of Amsterdam, the Netherlands; daughter, Shannon Bickly of Thompson’s Station, TN; brother, Tim Wilson of Bradenton, FL; grandchildren, Makenna Saco of Santa Clarita, CA, and Kole and Dylan Bickly of Thompson’s Station, TN and many other loving family members.

The funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM, Thursday, November 7, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Graveside service will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, November 7, 2024 at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery with Military Honors.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com

