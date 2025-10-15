OBITUARY: Michael Clifton Farmer

Michael Clifton Farmer, born on July 5, 1946, in Atlanta, Georgia, passed away peacefully in Franklin, Tennessee, on October 7, 2025. He was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather, as well as a man deeply admired for his integrity and contributions to both family and community.

A proud alumnus of Georgia Tech, Michael earned his Master’s of Business, a testament to his dedication to education and professional excellence. His passion for his alma mater extended beyond academics; he was an avid supporter of Georgia Tech sports, sharing this enthusiasm with friends and family alike.

Michael honorably served in the Army, a commitment that showcased his sense of duty and service to his country. His military experience played a formative role in shaping his character, instilling in him the values of discipline, commitment, and respect.

Throughout his life, Michael maintained a profound interest in history and cherished the opportunities to travel, exploring new places and learning from different cultures. These experiences enriched his life and provided many delightful stories that he loved to share with friends and family.

Above all, Michael took great pride in his family, which he regarded as his greatest accomplishment. He was married to Diann Turner Farmer for an incredible 59 years, creating a loving partnership and raising three wonderful children: Andrew, Karen (Francisco) Barrera, and Kelli. He found joy in their successes and was a constant source of support. His role as a grandfather to Ava and Zackary Barrera brought him immense happiness and fulfillment, as he treasured every moment spent with them.

Michael is also survived by his sister, Rita (Wayne) Means, who shared countless memories with him, reflecting a bond that only siblings understand. He was predeceased by his parents, Henry and Margaret Farmer, who instilled in him the values of hard work and perseverance.

Michael Clifton Farmer’s legacy will continue to inspire those who knew him, as he leaves behind a family united in love and respect for a man who devoted his life to them and to many others. He will be deeply missed but fondly remembered for his warmth, wisdom, and unwavering commitment to his loved ones.

