OBITUARY: Michael Benton Moss

Michael Benton Moss was born November 3, 1965 in Nashville, Tennessee. He died on December 22, 2020, at his home in Gallatin, Tennessee.

Michael was preceded in death by his mother, Helon Stroud Moss. He is survived by his father, John Benton Moss of Franklin, Tennessee; many Moss cousins; special friends, Linda and Kathy Henderson.

Michael graduated from Brentwood High School and attended Columbia State and Belmont University. He was employed by the Path Laboratory in Nashville. Michael loved animals, water sports and music.

A graveside service will be held 11:00AM Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Gardens, 3009 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN. 37064 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com