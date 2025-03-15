OBITUARY: Michael Anthony Brown

Michael Anthony Brown, age 62 of Brentwood, TN passed away March 4, 2025 at home with his loving family by his side.

He is survived by his mother, Carol Ann (Bill) Lovell; sister, Ashley (Simon) Smeddle; stepbrothers, Lee and Keith Wheat; niece, Hannah Smeddle; nephews, John-Paul, Luke and Caleb Smeddle; Stoneway Acre house parents, Sherri and David Russell.

He is preceded in death by his father Anthony Carl Brown; stepmother Lily Brown; maternal grandparents Jesse and LouEllen Hosford; paternal grandparents, Carl and Bonell Brown.

Michael lived for thirty years at Stoneway Acres in Lebanon, TN, under the loving care of David and Sherri Russell. Mike enjoyed sports, especially softball, bowling, swimming and wrestling. An avid music fan with an eclectic taste, Mike loved to dance and sing. His energetic and playful demeanor made him a delight to be around, a friend to all, and a lover of life and people. His bear hugs and big grin will be missed by all who knew him.

Mike was an overcomer and a fighter, and his resilient spirit hallmarked his life on earth.

A celebration of life service for Michael will be held March 28, 2025 at The Journey Church, 1240 Leeville Pike, Lebanon TN, 37090. Visitation will be from 6-7pm, followed by the service at 7pm.