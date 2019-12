Michael Allen Cunnyngham, age 54 of Franklin, TN, passed away December 21, 2019.

Survived by; wife, Ashley Tucker Cunnyngham; parents James and Shelby Cunnyngham; son, Luke Marek; brother, Andrew (Rachel) Cunnyngham.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00PM Saturday, December 28 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Friends of Williamson County Animal Center, P.O. Box 396, Franklin, TN 37065.