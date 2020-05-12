



Michael Aaron Jones, age 40 of Franklin, TN went to be with the Lord May 9, 2020.

Born in Franklin, TN to Rachel Elaine Williams Jones and Ned Harvey Jones. He was a 2008 graduate of Tennessee Tech University.

Survived by: loving wife of 8 years, EmilyGrace Rose Yorgey Jones, daughter, Jubilee Rose Jones, parents Ned and Rachel Jones, brother, Noel (Heather) Jones and nieces and nephews: Alyssa, Gavin, Owen, Camilla and Delaney Jones.

A private family graveside service will be conducted. Memorials may be made to Daystar Counseling Ministries, 2801 Azalea Place, Nashville, TN 37204. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794-2289




