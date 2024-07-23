OBITUARY: Merry Ina Gerrish

Merry Ina Gerrish, age 84, passed away July 14, 2024, at the Fountains of Franklin, TN.

Ina was born in Foley, Florida, on April 8, 1940; she and her husband, Dr. Harold Paul Gerrish, Sr. (Hurricane Hal), met at Florida State University, married, and made homes in Miami, Tampa, Calhoun, and finally Franklin, TN.

Ina loved children and worked as a 1st grade schoolteacher, Sunday school teacher, and a stay-at-home mom. She found joy in caretaking, traveling, working on puzzles, watching birds, attending her family’s sports games, spending time with family and friends, and encouraging others and making people smile. Most importantly, she loved her Savior, Jesus Christ, and knew His peace and strength. Ina was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, mentor, and friend.

Preceded in death by her parents: Roy Otis Dennis, Sr. and Annie Mae Polson; husband, Dr. Harold Paul Gerrish, Sr.; daughter, Melanie Ann Vaughn; brother Roy Otis Dennis, Jr.

Survived by her sister-in-law, Sherry Kay Dennis; children: Harold Paul Gerrish, Jr. (Melissa); Merry Robin Davis (Jeff); grandchildren: Kailey Ann Martin (Daniel); Kristine Ina Daniel (AJ); Daniel Patrick (Olivia), Nathan Zachary and Merry Eren Davis; Harold Paul Gerrish, III; great-grandchildren: Anniston Murphy and Archie James Daniel; Melina Ann and Maizie Jo Martin; her nephews and nieces: Robert Lake (Donna); Danielle DiMaggio (Jordan); Ryan Lake; Denyse Lake; Jeff Dennis; Lynda Martin (Guy); Holly and Thomas Martin, and countless loving friends.

NASHVILLE, TN: Monday, July 29, 11:30 am–12:30 pm: Visitation with the family. Memorial service at 1:00 pm conducted by Pastor Chad Scruggs at Covenant Presbyterian Church; 33 Burton Hills Boulevard; Nashville, TN 37215.

CALHOUN, GA: Tuesday, July 30, 9:00 am–9:30 am: Family receives friends. A Celebration of Life service at 9:45 am conducted by Drs. John Barber and Barry Cosper at Calhoun First Baptist Church; 411 College Street; Calhoun, GA 30701. Graveside service at 11:00 am at Haven of Rest Memorial Park, 3736 Red Bud Road NE; Calhoun, GA 30701.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: ALS Association, 1300 Wilson Boulevard, Suite 600, Arlington, VA 22209; Breast Cancer Foundation, 7460 Warren Pkwy, Unit 150, Frisco, TX 75034; Covenant Presbyterian Church, 33 Burton Hills Boulevard, Nashville, Tennessee, 37215; AccentCare Hospice, 741 Cool Springs Boulevard, Suite 102, Franklin, TN 37067.

https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email