OBITUARY: Melvin Thomas Markham

Melvin Thomas Markham passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

Melvin was born in Ohio but grew up in Franklin, TN. Melvin spent most of his life working in the music business. From guitar tech to tour manager and eventually settling on bus driving, he was always focused on making sure the show went on.

His work took him to 49 states, Europe, Japan, Mexico and Canada. Although he logged millions of miles, he would always talk about the great people he shared life with along the way.

When asked what his favorite place was, he always said “home”. His home of 40 years in Leiper’s Fork has always been his favorite place.

Melvin was a talented musician who cherished his time with friends playing music. He also enjoyed carpentry and riding his Harley. His talented, charming and comforting presence will be greatly missed by those that knew him and loved him. He was a great partner, brother, father, grandfather and friend to many.

He was preceded in death by his loving parents Marion and Ruby Markham.

Melvin’s loved ones include his love of 23 years, Charlene Trice; Brother – David Earl Markham; Daughter – Alisha (Ron) Reeves; Son – Josh (Aimie) Markham; Grandchildren – Sam (Emily) Richardson, Drew Richardson, AnnaCaite Markham, Maggie Markham, Miles Markham, Miller Markham as well as a multitude of cousins and friends.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or Friends of Williamson County Animal Center.

The family feels the best way to honor him will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. In the meantime, listen to some music, go outdoors and spend time with loved ones. The show goes on.

