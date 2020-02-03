Melvin Fred Belfer, age 77, Columbia, TN passed away January 30, 2020.

He was born and raised in Cleveland, OH. He moved to Charlotte, NC in 1999 and then moved to Columbia, TN in 2019. He always put other people before himself. Mr. Belfer dearly loved his grandchildren and is now at peace with his heavenly father.

Preceded in death by his parents, Jerome and Ida Karnovitz Belfer; and his brother, Bernie Belfer. Survived by his wife, Shari Hermelin Belfer; sons, Rick Belfer and Michael (Adriana) Belfer; grandchildren, Zack (Tori) Belfer, Brandon (Tori) Belfer, Michael Belfer, Jr and Miriam Belfer; and great grandchild, Isaiah Dillard.

A Memorial Service will be conducted at 2:00PM Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home with Jason Davis officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852 or the American Heart Association-Middle Tennessee, 1818 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 5239 Main St., Spring Hill, TN 37174. 931-486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com