OBITUARY: Melissa Renay (Barnes) Bruner

By
Williamson Source
-
Obituary for Melissa Renay (Barnes) Bruner

Melissa Renay (Barnes) Bruner, 50, of College Grove, passed away on June 1, 2021, at her home in College Grove, Tennessee after a long battle with illness.

Melissa was born in Franklin, Tennessee to Leonard A. Barnes and Betty Jo (Green) Barnes on November 28, 1970. She graduated from Harpeth High School in Kingston Springs, Tennessee. She worked in laboratory services at Williamson Medical Center and Pathgroup Labs over twenty-five years combined.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Charlie and Alma Green of College Grove, Leonard and Velma Barnes of Franklin, and Jack R. Underwood, uncle of Chapel Hill, TN. She is survived by her children, Adam Christopher Bruner and Thomas Blake Bruner. Brother, James Christopher Johnson, (Tonya), niece, Kaylin Johnson, nephew, Tristan Johnson. Mother and Stepfather, Betty J. Martin and Melvin T. Martin all of College Grove. Uncles and Aunts, Houston (Debbie) Green of Thompson Station, TN, George (Donna) Green of College Grove, TN, Wayne (Elaine) Green, of Chapel Hill, TN and Wanda J. Underwood, of Chapel Hill, TN. Other significant person in her life, James R. Johnson, of Selmer, TN. Melissa had many cousins.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Date and time will be updated on this website.

