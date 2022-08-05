OBITUARY: Melissa ‘Missy’ Melanie Palmer Dillingham

Melissa “Missy” Melanie Palmer Dillingham, age 64 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, August 1, 2022.

Missy was born in Sarasota, FL on December 23, 1957.

She grew up in Johnson City, TN, attending University High School and getting her undergraduate degree from ETSU. She continued her new studies in Nashville at George Peabody College at Vanderbilt University.

After receiving her MLS, she returned to East Tennessee to start her job at Sullivan Co. Library system. In November of 1984, she started at the Brentwood City Library and was still head of the Children’s Library at the time of her death after thirty-seven years of service.

She was very active in the Tennessee Library Association and over the years held several board positions, including past President. Missy was also a member of the Williamson County Master Gardeners Association and loved working with flowers and plants. Other interests included books and classic TV shows which helped develop her love of travel. She and her husband, Robert were able to travel all over the world throughout their marriage.

Preceded in death by her parents, Weymouth Woodman Palmer and Louise Devitte Bryan Palmer.

Missy is survived by her husband of 32 years, Robert Dillingham; two sisters Amanda Palmer Newcomb and husband Rev. Christopher, and Samantha Palmer Myers, beloved nieces and nephews; Eden Myers, Kaelea Newcomb, Cora Myers, Cross Myers, Daniel Newcomb and wife Amanda, as well as two great-nephews, Camden Myers and Josiah Myers and her cat, Lucy.

Services will be conducted Sunday, August 7, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. (visitation 1-3 p.m.) at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road by Rev. Christopher Newcomb. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

