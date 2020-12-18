OBITUARY: Melissa Kay Tyler

Melissa Kay Tyler, age 37 of Bluffton, SC passed away December 9, 2020 surrounded by family after an extended illness.

Melissa was a 2002 graduate of Franklin High School and attended Middle Tennessee State University. She was a passionate dog lover and talented artist with a kind and gentle spirit.

Preceded in death by grandparents, Christine Sharp, Robert Edsall, Munro & Marjorie Corbin and stepfather, Johnny Guffee. Survived by: mother, Judge Sharon Guffee of Franklin, TN; father, Ed (Sally) Tyler of Bluffton, SC and Cashiers, NC; brother, Christopher Tyler of Spring Hill and aunts and uncles.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com