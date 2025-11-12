OBITUARY: Melissa Carol Harris

Melissa Carol Harris, age 52, a resident of College Grove, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, November 10, 2025 at her residence unexpectedly.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at 3:00 PM in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Home with Jeff Haynes officiating. The family will visit with friends on Tuesday from 12:00 PM until 3:00 PM at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Born on December 12, 1972, in Franklin, Tennessee, Melissa was the daughter of the late Billy Hood and Carolyn Faye Baker Hood. Her mother, “Nanny,” was her best friend and constant companion. Known lovingly as “Mimi” or “Sis,” Melissa was an intelligent, creative, and strong woman. She was an avid reader and a talented artist who loved to paint. She worked hard in everything she did and enjoyed riding horses. She married the love of her life Jimmy March 20, 1993. She enjoyed traveling around the world, and most recently went on an Alaskan cruise with Jimmy that they enjoyed. Her family will cherish the family vacations that were taken yearly.

A member of Christ Church of Arrington, Melissa was a godly woman whose faith was central to her life. She was the rock of her family—devoted, loving, and always putting others first. Nothing brought her more joy than spending time with her daughter and grandchildren, whom she adored and loved to spoil. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Along with her mother, Carolyn Baker Hood, Melissa is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, James “Jimmy” Harris of College Grove; daughter, Lindsey Danielle Harris (Paul Allen Stewart) of Chapel Hill; grandchildren, Addy Caroline, Cayson Allan, Kingston Tate, and Bryson Gene Stewart; aunt, “Auntay” (Randy) Jones of Lawrenceburg; uncles, Steve (Carol) Baker of Franklin, Tom (Nora) Hood of Franklin, and Henry Hood of Lewisburg; nephew, Cody Dewayne (Pashen) Hood of Lawrenceburg; and many cousins, great-nieces, and great-nephews whom she loved dearly. She will also be remembered by her dear friends, Stacey Fontana and Stacy Sewell Jennings, whom she loved dearly.

To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.