OBITUARY: Melissa Arnold Thomas

Melissa Arnold Thomas, age 74, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 13, 2023.

She was born in Nashville, TN, but has resided in Nolensville, TN since the 1950’s with her family.

After graduating from Franklin High School, she began her formal art studies at Memphis State University. Upon returning home, she continued her studies by graduating from the Harris School of Advertising Art. During this time, she mastered her techniques in watercolors, oils and photography. She continued painting throughout her life and occasionally participated in local art exhibits.

She was married to the love of her life, Harry Edward Thomas (deceased) for over 49 years and raised two children just down the road from where she grew up.

Melissa and Harry were the owner/operators of Thomas Brothers Auto Service up until the late 90’s when Harry retired. Over the last year, she excitedly watched long-time family friends re-open their vision of a family run hometown auto repair shop under the name J & Company. It brought her so much joy to see Harry’s vision come back to life.

She loved her family, she loved her home, and she loved her little town of Nolensville.

Melissa is pre-deceased by her parents, Homer Ross and Dorothy Maynetta Arnold and her husband, Harry Edward Thomas.

She is survived by her children, Annie Lee (Kevin Michael) Pugh and William Harry (Amy Leigh) Thomas; grandchildren, Addison Marie Thomas. Tate Lee Robertson and Toby Lee Robertson; great-grandchild, Jameson Robertson; sister, Ann Allison (Joe) Arnold; and brother, Wayland (Allison) Arnold.

Funeral services will be conducted by Rev. Jimmy Hendricks on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, WALLER CHAPEL, 7281 Nolensville Road, Nolensville, TN 37135. Interment Triune Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers. Visitation will be on Monday, October 16, 2023, from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Tuesday, October 17, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, WALLER CHAPEL, 7281 Nolensville Road, Nolensville, TN 37135, 615-776-7009. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

