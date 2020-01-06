Melanie Angel Sircy Taylor passed away on January 1, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Richard J. (Rick) Taylor; son, Richard J. (RJ) Taylor; father, Paul Dean Sircy; mother, Peggy Lou Hewitt; sister, Teresa Sircy Ofman; brother, Stanley Paul Sircy and nephew, Berek Ofman.

Her memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Brentwood United Methodist Church with a time of visitation beginning at noon until time of the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Brentwood United Methodist Church – Local Missions, 309 Franklin Road, Brentwood, TN 37027.

