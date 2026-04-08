Melanie Staudt – Age 75 of Nolensville, TN. April 3, 2026. Preceded in death by parents, William and Ellen Wachter; brother, Dale Wachter; and friend, Lynne Warner.

Survived by daughters, Katie (Eric) Oaks and Elizabeth “Liz” (Seth Haile) Staudt; grandchild, Z. Oaks; sister-in-law, Jody Wachter; and brother, Gary (Janet) Wachter.

Melanie was a member of the Jenkins Cumberland Presbyterian Church where she founded the Mother’s Day Out program, served as the church pianist for over 25 years, and helped with the Burrito Ministry. She was a member of the Nolensville Running Club after graduating from the Couch to 5k program. She was a teacher of all ages and a lifelong student. She loved adventures and meeting people. She will be greatly missed by her family and her community.

Memorial services will be conducted by Pastor Jason Mikel on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. (visitation Wednesday 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.) at Jenkins Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 2501 York Road, Nolensville, TN.

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This obituary was published by Woodbine Funeral Home – Waller Chapel.

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