OBITUARY: Melanie Rimmer Slaugenhoupt

Melanie Rimmer Slaugenhoupt, age 51, of College Grove, TN passed away May 22, 2025. She was born in Niagara Falls, NY to her parents Stella and Charles Rimmer, Jr. on July 18, 1973.

A beloved wife, devoted mother and grandmother, cherished daughter, loving sister, and treasured friend, Melanie lived her life with a vibrant energy that touched everyone she met. She was a true child of God and celebrated her faith in Jesus Christ with everything she did and shared her faith with everyone she could. She was the heart of her family and a shining example of dedication and love to her children, whom she adored.

Melanie was a woman of many talents and passions. She was a competitive ballroom dancer, known for her poise, discipline, and the joy she brought to the dance floor. She was also a yoga and Zumba instructor, inspiring many in her community with her infectious energy and commitment to health and wellness. She also had a love for reading and traveling to the beach.

Health and vitality were cornerstones of Melanie’s life. She was incredibly fit and mindful about her well-being, always striving to live life to the fullest, both physically and spiritually.

Alongside her beloved husband Jake, Melanie co-owned and operated Homeland Surveying and Mapping. Her work ethic, precision, and drive helped shape their company into a trusted name in the community.

In addition to her parents, Stella and Charles, she is survived by her loving husband, Jacob Slaugenhoupt; children, Kade (Aranda), Quinn (Nora), Benjamin, Michael, Beau and Sianne Slaugenhoupt; grandchildren, Chloe, Jesse and Eleanor; brother Jeff (Lori) Rimmer and their fur babies Lizzy, Henrik and Gus; mother and father in law, Ken and Esther Slaugenhoupt; numerous other loving family members and friends.

A celebration of Melanie’s life will be held at 3PM Saturday, June 7, 2025 at The Bridge Church Spring Hill, 3005 Parkfield Loop S, Spring Hill, TN 37174. Visitation will be 2:00PM-3:00PM and following the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Melanie’s memory to The Well Outreach.