Melanie Rhea Mayes, age 63 of Franklin, TN passed away March 27, 2020.

She was born in Nashville, TN. Melanie graduated in 1974 from Franklin High School and in 1978 she earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee at Martin. She was an analyst in the healthcare industry.

Melanie is preceded in death by her father, Robert R. Mayes. She is survived by her loving daughters, Katie (Chip Brothers) Mayes and Molly (Jesus Segoviano) Mayes both of Franklin, TN; mother, Geraldine Mayes; sisters, Marcia Mayes and Valerie Mayes (David) Petschulat all of Franklin, TN; nieces & nephews, Geneva (Paul Attea) Petschulat, Sam (Kaitlin Malick) Petschulat, Rob Petschulat and Jack (Mia Otting) Petschulat; great-nephew, Max Attea.

Melanie was a loving and devoted mother, adopting her two daughters from China. Her sense of humor and laughter will be missed tremendously by all who knew her. Her love of movies and books built up her vast knowledge over her years, allowing her to break out into song from any of her favorite movies. Her love of nature started her rock collection and frog enthusiasm. She took great care of her daughters’ two pet cats, Luke and Gracie, and one frog, Dark Spot.

She also enjoyed spending time with her family from planned, week-long vacations to day-of dinners. Her ability to empathize allowed her to understand anyone. As a mother, a daughter, a sister, an aunt, and a great aunt, Melanie Mayes will be missed.

A celebration of Melanie’s life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to showhope.org or Friends of the Williamson County Animal Center. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com