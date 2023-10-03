OBITUARY: Meghan Elizabeth Taylor McGuire

Meghan Elizabeth Taylor McGuire, born May 9, 1986 passed away on September 29, 2023 after a year-long struggle with cancer. Meghan fought hard and persevered through the suffering out of her strong love for her family and friends.

Meghan graduated from MTSU with a B.S. in Education and taught Pre-K in the Franklin Special School District for several years, which reflected her love for children of all races and backgrounds.

She married Christopher Collin McGuire, the love of her life and her protective hero during her illness, in 2014. Prior to her marriage to Chris and the birth of her children, some of her best and proudest memories were being a member of the Brentwood High Color Guard which marched in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2001, and touring and competing nationally in Drum Corp Color Guard with PhantomRegiment and Boston Crusaders.

Meghan enjoyed Broadway musicals, especially Les Miserables and its message of love and forgiveness prevailing over darkness. She was an avid Tennessee Titans fan, attending any game she could regardless of weather conditions or the team’s performance. She was a great amateur photographer and loved taking pictures of her family and friends. She was strong-willed and tenacious, especially as to matters of honesty, integrity, and character. Meghan put her family above all else, and her home was her castle and safe haven.

She is survived by her husband Christopher Collin McGuire, her children Lyla Grace McGuire(age 10), Avery Taylor McGuire (age 6), and Ava Claire McGuire (age 3); her parents Elizabeth Rowan Taylor and Jerry W. Taylor; brothers Cody William Taylor (Yasmin) and Blake Robert Taylor; aunts, Judith Taylor Ullrich (Lou), Nancy Taylor; an uncle, William H. Rowan, III (Julianne); father and mother-in-law, Rick and Kathy McGuire; brother-in-law, Cory McGuire; and numerous loving and dedicated friends who were so supportive of her during her life and her illness. We thank God for giving us the life, example, and legacy of Meghan, who now rests in peace with Him in her “castle on a cloud.”

The family will hold visitation at Spring Hill Memorial Park on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, and prior to the service on Wednesday, October 4 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 AM. Pallbearers are Brandon Frierson, Michael Amspaugh, Matt McVay, Cody Taylor, Blake Taylor, Ryan Crowley, Cory McGuire. https://www.springhill-memorial.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Spring Meadow Academy or to the McGuire Children’s Education Fund, which may be donated to via Venmo @MeghanMcguire0509

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/