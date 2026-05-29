Megan Yvonne Brown Thomas was born on June 22, 1980, and died peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family on May 24, 2026, after nearly a decade of living with cancer.

Born to Timothy and Yvonne Brown, Megan was the youngest of three girls who grew up in Dickson, TN, where she was almost always singing in her bedroom. In her teens, Megan found her forever sweetheart Clayton Thomas, and the two became inseparable, riding in his Jeep and making plans for their future. Megan and Clay studied at Tennessee Tech, where Megan was trained as a voice major and then focused on social work. She began a career as a social worker but soon found herself inevitably drawn to teaching music.

Megan found her creative talents at an early age. Her gift for the piano was uncommon, and her stunning soprano voice was heard in countless solos on the stage of the First Baptist Church and harmonizing in the Dickson High School SATB and Beautyshop choirs. Megan’s demeanor was so quiet and humble that her powerhouse performances often came as a shock. She treasured writing poetry—an outlet she sometimes shared and sometimes kept for herself but that sustained her through her last days.

Megan had the highest standards for everything she was part of. Her immersive Halloween displays became a much-anticipated treat for neighbors near and far. In 2025, she spent months planning a wedding ceremony for her life-sized skeletons, perhaps her most remarkable and detailed display. She designed and crafted life-sized themed dioramas and scenery for the First Baptist Church of Fairview’s Puppet Ministry. She delighted in planning theme parties, including Clay’s recent King of the Hill fiftieth birthday. She founded the legendary Camp Thomas for the kids in her life, complete with archery and a maypole. Her productions reflected her creative force, her humor, and her love.

Megan was a great beauty, but she was most comfortable in jeans and a T-shirt. Her modesty was only one way she led others by example. She left a lasting impression on all who knew her grateful heart and her sincere faith in God. Despite her incredible talent and influence on all, Megan was happiest when she was with Clay and their daughters, Maggie and Lainey. She loved their family time in the mountains and at the beach, where she felt at peace enjoying the sun and making giant shark sand sculptures with her girls. Everything she did, she did for them.

In keeping with her benevolent spirit, during her own struggle Megan founded an organization to support cancer patients and their families, Shepherds of Hope, at First Baptist Church of Fairview. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Shepherds of Hope in her honor: http://bit.ly/4e952Xb

Megan is survived by her devoted husband Clay, daughters Maggie and Lainey, parents Tim and Yvonne Brown, and siblings Amber Hopper (Will) and Shannon DeBlock (Dennis), as well as all the nieces and nephews she adored, a close circle of friends, and her ornery but loyal cat Marshmallow.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Megan on June 20, 2026—two days before her forty-sixth birthday—at Montgomery Bell State Park in the Woodhaven Ballroom, 12:00 p.m.–5:00 p.m. Please wear bright church attire to celebrate Megan’s joyful and beautiful life.

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This obituary was published by Alternative Cremation & Funeral Service – Franklin.