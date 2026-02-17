Mrs. Maxine Robbs Morris age 88 of Ellijay, GA passed away peacefully on Thursday February 12, 2026, in the Union County Nursing Home. Mrs. Morris was born on September 9, 1937, in Chattanooga, TN, the daughter of the late Garland E. Robbs and the late Bertha Gass Robbs. Maxine received her training as a nurse at Erlanger in Chattanooga, TN, where she met her husband, Fred. The joy of Maxine’s life was her 68-year marriage to Fred and the life they shared together. She was a loving mother and shared a special bond with her two granddaughters spending countless days with them at her home in the mountains or playing in the nearby Cartecay river. Maxine volunteered much of her time to Gilmer County Chamber, The Garden Club of Ellijay and a local physician’s practice. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fredric Truxton Morris in 2025 and two much beloved sons, David Britton Morris and Fredric Scott Morris.

Surviving Mrs. Morris are her son and daughter in law, Tim and Katherine Morris of Blairsville, brother and sister-in-law, Edward and Belinda Robbs of Argyle, TX, sister, Virginia McAllister of Franklin, TN, her two grandchildren, Emilie and Rebecca Morris, Emilie’s husband Caleb Sansom and great grandchild Britton. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Chattanooga, TN. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the American Heart Association. Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville is handling the arrangements. You may sign the family guest book and send condolences online at www.mountainviewfuneralhome.com

