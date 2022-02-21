OBITUARY: Maxine ‘Micky’ Perry

Maxine “Micky” Perry was born a minister’s daughter in Washington state on November 10, 1928, to Benjamin David Olsen and Neta Richert Olsen.

She attended Hollywood High School, married, and moved to the San Francisco Bay Area, raising three children. She managed the County Marshall’s Office and became a Deputy Marshall.

A creative person, Micky was a great gardener, upholsterer, and seamstress. Once she made all the cheerleading outfits for the local high school. She was very involved in church, teaching Sunday school. Micky was always quite the social butterfly who loved entertaining in her home. She was absolutely adored by all who met her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister: Shirley Byrd, and a grandson: James Lockhart.

She is survived by her three children: Steven Stewart, and wife Cynthia, Pamela Lockhart and Jan Hardin, and husband Joel; a brother: Loren Olsen; and 6 grandchildren: John Lockhart, Travis Stewart, Sarah Stark, Jesse Hardin, Jason Hardin, and Jaclyn Hardin; and 12 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home from 1:30 PM until the service at 2:00. A Celebration of Micky’s life will begin at 2:00 PM in the chapel, with interment to follow in Spring Hill Memorial Park. www.springhill-memorial.com

