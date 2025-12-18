OBITUARY: Maxine Laura

Maxine Laura, born on May 18, 1948, in Brooklyn, New York, passed away peacefully on December 12, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee, surrounded by her loving family. She has been reunited with the love of her life “her Anthony” may they forever walk hand and hand in the light of our lord. She was a cherished member of the Holy Family Catholic Church and embraced her community with warmth and kindness throughout her life.

Maxine was the beloved daughter of Nathan and Lillian Dennis and the devoted wife of Anthony Laura. She is survived by her son, Richard (Fran) Laura, and her daughters, Shannon (Tom) Weber and Stacey (Richie) Friel. Maxine took great pride in her role as a grandmother to Jessica, Richard, Nicole, Tommy, Amanda, Kristen, Richie, and Johnny, and she was a proud great-grandmother to Nathan and Evelyn. Her family was her true joy, and she treasured the time spent with them. She was preceded by a sister Marlene.

Deeply interested in the history of Franklin, Maxine loved to read and learn about the area she called home. She enjoyed shopping and frequently visited the Spring Hill Senior Center, where she formed lasting friendships and made unforgettable memories. She was also a huge Buffalo Bills fan.

Maxine will be remembered for her gentle spirit, unwavering love for her family, and her active participation in her church and community.

Visitation services will be held on December 18, 2025, at Holy Family Catholic Church, located at 9100 Crockett Rd, Brentwood, TN, starting at 9:30 AM, followed by the funeral service at 10:00 AM. Following the funeral, she will be laid to rest at Williamson Memorial Gardens, 3009 Columbia Ave, Franklin, TN, at 11:00 AM. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Though she has departed from this world, Maxine Laura’s spirit will continue to reside in the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to know her.

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email