OBITUARY: Max Edward Griggs

Max Edward Griggs, 91, of Fairview, Tennessee, passed away peacefully in his home on October 6, 2025. Born in Madera, California on February 7, 1934, Max was the son of Thomas Porter Griggs and Bessie Norene Griggs.

Max proudly served his country as a Marine in Korea during the Korean War, exemplifying the courage and dedication that would define his character throughout his life. Following his military service, Max built a distinguished career in the credit union industry, serving as CEO of Noble Credit Union in Fresno, California for most of his career, where he was respected for his leadership and commitment to serving his community.

A man of discipline and vitality, Max maintained a consistent fitness routine throughout his adult life. He had a deep passion for the outdoors, finding joy in hunting and fishing. In 1999, Max retired to Thayne, Wyoming, where he could fully embrace his love of these pursuits in the mountains and streams he cherished. In 2005, Max and his beloved wife Snow White moved to Fairview, Tennessee to be closer to their children and grandchildren, demonstrating the priority he placed on family. He was also known for his skill at the grill, creating countless memorable meals for family and friends.

Max was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Porter Griggs and Bessie Norene Griggs, and his older brothers, Lewis Griggs, Joe Griggs, and Rex Griggs.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Snow White Griggs; his children, Zane Griggs and Sheilah Griggs; and his grandchildren, Cameron Griggs-Posey, Amanda Turley, Zachary Griggs, Isabella Griggs, and Jett Griggs all of whom will treasure the memories of their time with him.

Max’s legacy of service, dedication to family, and love of life will continue to inspire all who knew him.

