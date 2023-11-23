OBITUARY: Max Albert Roderik

Max Albert Roderik, 93, of Woodstock, IL., previously Thompson’s Station, TN and Lanark, IL., passed away peacefully on November 18, 2023.

He was born on December 3, 1929 in Atwood, IL to the late Courtney and Opal Roderick.

Max was a proud United States Army veteran, who served with honor during the Korean War. On November 14, 1954, Max married Lulubelle Cobine; together they celebrated 69 beautiful years of marriage. They were blessed with 3 children, 2 grandchildren and further blessed with 8 great-grandchildren.

He had a love for woodworking that would become a lifelong passion. His granddaughters were the fortunate recipients of his artistry, as he spent countless hours meticulously crafting toys and dollhouses that would become cherished family heirlooms. As the years passed, Max continued to channel his creativity into building birdhouses and benches.

Max was also a gifted saxophonist who lent his musical talents playing Big Band music, creating joyful melodies that resonated with audiences far and wide.

A people person at heart, he had a special way with children with his warm smile and gentle spirit. His interactions with them were filled with kindness, patience, and genuine interest.

Guided by his strong faith, Max was an active member of the United Methodist Church, especially in Thompson’s Station, TN and Lanark, IL, where he found spiritual fulfillment and a sense of community. He was also a member of the Masons and embraced the values of fellowship and community service.

In addition to his loving wife, Lulubelle, Max is survived by his children, Linda, Steve (Caryn) and Tom (Dana) Roderick; granddaughters, Jennifer (John) Bigler and Stephanie (Daniel) Garcia; his 8 great-grandchildren; his sister, Naomi (the late Bob) Wiseman; and by many loving nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Carl Robert Roderick and sister, Charlotte Strong.

Memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 11 AM at Roscoe United Methodist Church, 10816 Main St, Roscoe, IL 61073. Burial will be held privately by the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans, https://www.dav.org/, Samaritan’s Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607, https://samaritanspurse.org/ or to Thompson’s Station United Methodist Church, 1517 Thompson’s Station Rd W, Thompson’s Station, TN 37179, https://www.tsumc.com/

For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake, 815-459-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.

