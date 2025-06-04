OBITUARY: Mattie Ruth Bradford Cowan

Mattie Ruth Bradford Cowan of Navarre, FL will be buried at Freeman Chapel Cemetery, Crossville, AL. She is a native of Gadsden, AL and graduated from Emma Sansom High School in 1948.

Mrs Cowan died June 3, 2025. She lived for 30 years in Jackson, TN where she was a member of Englewood Baptist Church and was a retired payroll clerk with Martha White Foods. She then spent 27 years in Navarre, FL before moving to Franklin, TN.

Mrs Cowan was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Howell Cowan. She is survived by her daughters Angie Cowan Bennett and Susan Cowan Schmidt and her husband, John Schmidt.