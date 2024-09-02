OBITUARY: Mattie Ruth Bennett

Mattie Ruth Beasley Bennett, affectionately known as “Mama Ruth,” 93, passed into the presence of the Lord peacefully at home with her family by her side on August 28, 2024. A lifelong resident of Williamson County, she was a member of the 1949 graduating class of Franklin High School. Mattie was also a lifelong member of the Franklin Community of Faith Church of the Nazarene where she was brought to church as a baby by her family. Mattie dearly loved her family and her Franklin family farm. Born on February 2, 1931, to William James Beasley and Mattie Vera Alderson Beasley, Mattie was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Mary Mitchell Stoddard, brothers James S. Beasley and Ernest Warner Beasley and her loving husband of 71 years, Jimmie Dee Bennett, Jr. Mattie is survived by son Jimmie Dee Bennett, III and daughter-in-law Marsha Bennett; grandchildren Jennifer Bennett, Rebecca (Shannon) Heithcock and Sara (Jon Ham) Bennett-Ham; great-grandchildren Shelby (Ian) Siddall, Katie, Lauren and William Heithcock and Angeleena and Bennett Gabriel Ham; great-great-grandchildren Bentley Byrd and Jackson, Stetson and Jameson Siddall. Pallbearers will be Ricky Jewell, Jackie Bennett, Danny Bennett, Tim Bennett, Mike Bentley, David Bentley, William Beasley, George Beasley, Shannon Heithcock, Jon Ham and Eddie Clark. Honorary Pallbearers will be Lynn Beasley, John Rainey, Randy Lane and David Potts. The family would also like to say a special thank you to Mattie’s caregivers and friends Linda, Judy, Jeannine, Carol and Pam. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Mattie’s memory to Franklin Community of Faith Church of the Nazarene, Franklin, TN or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, TN.

Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, September 6, 2024, at 2:00PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Ronnie Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family on Thursday from 4-8PM and on Friday after 12 Noon, all at the funeral home.

