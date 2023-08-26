OBITUARY: Mattie Lou Giles Marlin

Mattie Lou Giles Marlin, age 89 of Thompson’s Station, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, August 24, 2023.

She was born in the Flat Creek Community to the late Roy & Mary Neal Giles.

She was a member of Thompson Station Church. Mattie owned a beauty shop with her sister Anneal, made custom draperies, and was a homemaker as well. She loved to show her grandkids around the farm. They would garden and tend to the farm together. When Mattie wasn’t taking care of the farm, she loved to cook, go shopping, get her hair & nails done and going to church.

She is preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband, William Herbert Marlin and sister, Betty Odom.

Mattie is survived by her sons, Steve Marlin of Columbia, TN and Mark (Debbie) Marlin of Thompsons Station, TN; sisters, Anneal (David) Summar of Thompson’s Station, TN and Mary Alice Dickson of Nolensville, TN; grandchildren, Kristy (Kelly) Davis, Bryan (Bre) Marlin, Brandon Marlin and Christopher (Kaitlin) Marlin; great-grandchildren, Kody, Kelsey & Kaden Davis, Ethan Lovell, Nathan, Jolene & Riley Jean Marlin, Ella, Sadie & Noah Marlin; nephew, Daryl (Keri) Stevens and many other loving nieces & nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, August 28, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Pastor Tom McCoy will officiate. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Christopher Marlin, Brandon Marlin, Bryan Marlin, Ethan Lovell, Kaden Davis, Kody Davis, Daryl Stevens, Mike Marlin and Nathan Marlin. Honorary pallbearers will be Mattie’s Sunday School class at Thompsons Station Church.

Memorials may be made to Thompsons Station Church or Alive Hospice – Murfreesboro. Visitation will be 4-8 PM on Sunday and two hours prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

