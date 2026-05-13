Matthew Todd Slater, age 62, of Nashville, TN passed away Friday May 8, 2026 in Nashville, TN. Matt was born January 14, 1964 to L Robin Slater and Mary Catherine Dace Slater. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Monica Slater. Matt had a deep and personal relationship with God.

Matt enjoyed fishing and being outdoors. One of the many things he took pride and joy in was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. You could find them outside shooting off bottle rockets and taking in nature. When not with family, he was often on the road in his truck working and traveling many miles all over this country. Many will choose to remember him for his passion and love for taking care of stray animals and always feeding them.

Matt is survived by his children, Jennifer (Jody) Street of Chapel Hill, TN, Eric (Lauren Baker) Slater of Lewisburg, TN, and Rebekah (James) Harris of Nashville, TN; 6 grandchildren, Dayna, Cheyenne, Layla, Damian, Charlie, and Monroe; a brother, Brian Slater; and a sister, Melinda Slater.

Visitation with the Slater Family will be Thursday May 14, 2026, at 11AM until 12PM. A Memorial service will take place at 12PM from Lawrence Funeral Home.

Services in care of Lawrence Funeral Home 203 S. Horton Pkwy Chapel Hill, TN 37034. 931-364-2233 www.lawrencefuneral.net

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This obituary was published by Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services.