OBITUARY: Matthew Taylor White

Matthew Taylor White of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 28, 2022, he was 40 years old.

Matt was born on August 10, 1982, and raised by his loving parents in Nashville, TN.

He graduated from Ezell-Harding Christian School before attending Lipscomb University where he earned his Bachelor of Arts in Graphic Communications. Upon graduation, Matt began his career in logistics and was currently a transportation manager at Geodis in Brentwood, TN.

Matt was devoted to his family. He loved spending time with his family, whether it be eating a good meal or watching football. His sardonic humor always made his family and friends laugh. He was an animal lover and had rescued a cat he named Jack. His two dogs Finn & Brady were his constant companions.

Matt had a passion for the arts, especially photography, and believed you could find art in common objects. He was a lifelong comic book lover which he used as inspiration for many art pieces he created. He was also an avid reader, music lover, and always a sharp dresser.

Matt is survived by his parents, Rick & Susan White of Columbia, TN; and his sister, Jillian (Adam) Cook of Columbia, TN.

Visitation will be held at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road Nashville, TN 37211 on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. with service beginning at 12:00 noon. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: St. Jude or Vanderbilt Children’s Hospitals.

