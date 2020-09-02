OBITUARY: Matthew Robert Elder

Matthew Robert Elder, age 39, of Thompson Station, TN passed away August 29, 2020.

He was a native of California and was the District Manager of Love’s Travel Center.

Survived by wife, Dana Elder; daughters, Leah McCarter and Madison Elder; mother, Sarah N. (Skee) Stanley; father, John Robert (Kim) Elder; and brother, Stuart (Catherine) Elder.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES. 931 486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com