Matthew Michael Ren, age 26 of Franklin, TN went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 5, 2020.

Matthew was born in New Brunswick, NJ on June 29, 1993.

Matthew graduated from Franklin High School in 2012 and attended the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. He enjoyed electronics and a was a great fan of the Nashville Predators and the New York Yankees. He was a caring and loving person who was always there to help others.

Survivors include his parents, Michael & Victoria Ren; sister, Alison Ren; aunt and uncle, Cindy & Graham Hooper; cousin, Kelly Hooper and many friends.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. A funeral Mass will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at St. Philip Catholic Church with Father Bala officiating. There will be a visitation one hour prior to Mass at the Church.

A graveside service will be held at 3:30 PM Thursday, February 13, 2020 in Williamson Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Matthew’s name can be made to Gilda’s Club of Middle TN-Williamson County, 4588 Carothers Parkway, Suite 250, Franklin, TN 37076, Attn: Felice Apolinsky.