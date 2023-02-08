OBITUARY: Matthew ‘Matt’ William Glover

Matthew “Matt” William Glover, 43 of Franklin, TN passed away on January 30 after a courageous seven month battle with cancer.

Matt was born in Torrance, CA to Leo Glover, and Eileen Glover on February 18, 1979.

He married Amy Rosengarten on February 12, 2010 in San Diego, CA. He attended University of California, San Diego. He was a Senior Wealth Advisor for over fifteen years. He was a veteran of the US Armed Forces, where he served as an Army Ranger.

Matt succeeded at anything and everything he tried. Matt’s biggest success was being a Husband, Father and friend to all who knew and loved him. Matt had an adventurous spirit and was happiest exploring the country with his family.

Matt is survived by wife, Amy and their two children, Bridget and Beau. His brother Adam, and his parents Leo Glover, and Aillen Glover.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Matt’s wish was to write a book teaching children how to save and invest. Please take the time to do this with your children in memory of Matt.

