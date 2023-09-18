OBITUARY: Matthew Joseph Casserly

Matthew Joseph Casserly, age 64, of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

Born in 1959 in Teaneck, NJ, Matt was a graduate of Dumont High School. He proudly served in the Navy for 4 years at McMurdo Station, Antarctica. He was a dedicated truck driver for Rajor Trucking and had a passion for Civil War history and the NY Mets baseball team.

Matt is survived by his brothers, Kevin (Barbara) Casserly, and Mark (Lisa) Casserly, sister Suzanne (Ted) Kukesh, and sister, Denise Jessie. He was a loving uncle to nieces, Shannon (Beau) Short, Katie (Eric) Hansen, Kelly (Shaun) Vail, and Kyle Marie (Kevin) Donovan, as well as nephews Jake Kukesh, Scott (Niki) Kukesh, Ryan (Melissa) Casserly, Trevor (Jill) Casserly, and Sean Casserly. Matt also leaves behind numerous great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, and countless friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Audrey and Vincent Casserly.

A visitation was held on Sunday, September 17, at 4 pm, followed by a service at 5 pm, at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, located at 5239 Main Street, Spring Hill, TN, 37174. https://www.springhill-memorial.com

In lieu of flowers and in memory of Matt, the family kindly requests that donations be made to The Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Contributions can be sent to 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, New York 10306 or made online at www.T2T.org.

