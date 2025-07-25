OBITUARY: Matthew Joel McDonald

Matthew Joel McDonald, a cherished son, brother, and friend, passed away at home on July 20, 2025, in Nashville, TN. Born on April 21, 1980, in Reno, Nevada, Matthew was the son of Peter and Renee McDonald and the beloved brother of Sarah McDonald, PJ (Lauren) McDonald, and Deborah McDonald.

He was also a devoted uncle to Mercy, Daniel, Cyrus, and Perri; whom he treated as his own. As well as Patrick and Jackson to which their love and affection for their uncle knew no bounds. Furthermore, he is survived by his cherished cat, Derbel (Duchess of Mischief), who was his constant companion.

Matthew’s life was not without its challenges. No matter how life came at him, pulled the rug, or knocked him to his knees, he stood back up. He faced life with passion and a tenacious heart for those he held dear, leaving a lasting impression on all who knew him.

Matthew loved the ocean, and dreamed of a life at sea. He held a deep pride in his Scottish heritage, donning his kilt for any occasion (appropriate or not). He pursued the bagpipes so he might be able to play “Scotland the Brave” and “Amazing Grace” to honor others.

The family that grew around him through their shared love of gaming spans the globe. Matthew Joel McDonald will be remembered for his vibrant spirit, his dedication to all he loved, and the deep connections he forged with his family and friends. He leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, courage, and selflessness that will continue to inspire all who were privileged to know him.

A Visitation will be held in his memory at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, located at 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064, on Aug 2, 2025, from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM. This will be followed by a Memorial Service at the same location from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM. A reception will be held at Sportsman’s Grill: 1640 Westgate Cir, Brentwood, TN 37027. All are welcome.