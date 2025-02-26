OBITUARY: Matthew Henry Maggart

Matthew Henry Maggart of Brentwood, Tennessee departed this life on February 23, 2025 in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

He is survived by his father Michael Todd Maggart (Demi) of Brentwood, his mother Tiffany Holt (Kent) of Tampa, Florida, his brother Will Maggart of Brentwood, his grandparents Steve and Michelle Maggart of Brentwood, Leroy and Jean Wolford of Tampa, Florida, cousins Sarah Maggart and Samantha Maggart of Brentwood, great-grandmother Tonie DeTorre of Brentwood, step-sisters, Alexandra & Lauren Binkley, Kennedy & Sydney Holt and innumerable uncles and aunts.

Matthew was born on May 14, 2001 in Nashville, Tennessee. He attended Franklin Road Academy (FRA) from Pre-k4 until his graduation in May 2020. He attended Western Kentucky University and was scheduled to graduate in May 2025, with a degree in hospitality management.

Matthew had a passion for sports and lettered in both football and basketball at FRA. The teams on which he played participated in playoffs and tournaments. He was a very quiet, kind-hearted and compassionate person. Like most young men his age, he enjoyed playing X-box online with his friends and brother Will.

Matthew was a world traveler with his cousins (“The Grands”) and visited Italy, France, Alaska, Antigua, Colorado and California as well as many beach trips to Florida. He loved spending time with them and they chatted regularly via cousins group chat on text named “Cuh Ma’gart” to share life’s experiences.

Matthew will be missed by all of the family and friends that were touched by his short life.

A Celebration of Matthew’s life will be held 3:00PM Sunday, March 2, 2025 with visitation from 12:30PM to 3:00PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Brentwood United Methodist Church or Autism Career Training.