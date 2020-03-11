Matthew Aaron Price was born on July 8, 1981 in Abilene, Texas and went home to be with Jesus March 7, 2020 at the age of 38 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Matthew is survived by his wife, Kourtney Fargason Price, and their son, Noah Jackson Price. Matthew is the son of Bobby and Teri Price, and the oldest of nine children. His siblings include, Luke (Taryn) Price, Nathan (Amanda) Price, Hannah Price, Abigail Price, Garrison Price, Annie (Aric) Figurski, Brooks Price, and Mary Caroline Price. Matthew loved his nephews and nieces, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins, always wanting them somewhere around. He is also survived by in-laws, Ken and Karen Fargason of Franklin, TN, and brother and sister in law Trip and Danielle Voss. Additionally, Matthew is survived by literally thousands of friends, somehow having time to stay in touch with every single one of them. He had that unique, rare gift of loving people in a way that everyone thought they were his best friend.

Matthew loved life. He loved Jesus, baseball, music, mission work, and being right in the middle of whatever amusement he could find. Fun-loving and carefree, he was always the class clown, the life of the party! Big-hearted and kind, he loved the underdog. Athletic and competitive, he had to win. Losing was not an option. Stubborn and resolute, he thought there was nothing he could not do, so he would not take no for an answer. Confident and optimistic, everything was somehow going to end well. Energetic and witty, he took his big personality and infectious laugh to places unimaginable to most people. Son, brother, husband, daddy, son-in-law, grandson, uncle, teammate, coach, friend, songwriter…he excelled at them all. His passion for life, and his love of Jesus made him irresistible to be around. He was an encourager, a dreamer, an inspirer, and a connector of people. Matthew Aaron Price lived life well…so, so well.

Visitation with his family and friends will be held 6-8PM Friday, March 13th at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. A Celebration of his life will be held 10:00AM Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Grace Chapel, 3279 Southall Rd. Franklin, TN. A private burial will be held at Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Luke Price, Nate Price, Garrison Price, Brooks Price, Trip Voss and Ken Fargason. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Alive Hospice, Full Count Ministries, Athletes in Action and Food For the Hungry. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com