OBITUARY: Mathew Reid Gary

Mathew Reid Gary, age 64, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, September 13, 2023.

He was born in Long Beach, NY to the late Jack & Barbara Gary.

Mathew enjoyed being on the golf course with friends, and never turned down an opportunity to go to a Grateful Dead concert or meet up with his fraternity brothers. He always said that his greatest accomplishments in life were his wife and daughters.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Robert Gary.

Mathew is survived by his wife of 41 years, Teresa Gary of Franklin, TN; daughters, Sarah (Travis) Kmita of Nashville, TN and Raychel Gary (Peter Kristensen) of Portland, OR; grandsons, Graham & Quinn Kmita; granddog, Raven and his beloved dog, Zeva.

Funeral service will be held at 6:00 PM Friday, September 15, 2023 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Chip Hunter will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or the Salvation Army.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/