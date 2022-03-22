OBITUARY: Masako Tawata Charette Carini

Masako Tawata Charette Carini, age 91 of Spring Hill, formerly of East Hartford, CT, was born June 15, 1031 in Okinawa, Ryuku Islands, and passed away March 18, 2022 in Spring Hill, TN.

Our loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, the matriarch of our family, went to heaven on the wings of angels on this day. The love for her family knew no bounds and being together with all of them, or each one of them was her greatest joy! Masako was a caring friend to all she met, had a wonderful sense of humor, was an avid gardener and bird watcher.

She was predeceased by her husband: Robert J. Carini of East Hartford, CT; father and mother: Shinkichi and Nabi Tawata, and three siblings of Okinawa, Ryukus Islands; and son: Raymond Charette of Nashville, TN.

She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law: Rachel and Leonard Frenette; three sons and their spouses: Roy Charette and Pam Kane, Roland Charette and Robert and Ashley Charette; sister: Yoshiko Miyazato; 11 grandchildren: Ryan, Daniel, Jason, Jennifer, Jessica, Tiffany, Eli, Kyle, Christopher, Rebecca and Miles; and 17 great-grandchildren; all of whom will miss her presence every day.

A celebration of life will be held later this summer in CT. In lieu of flowers, donations in Masako’s name may be made to the National Audubon Society or Room In the Inn, Nashville, TN.

